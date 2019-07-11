El Congresista Juan Vargas convocó a sus representados a participar en el Quinto Concurso Anual de Fotografía.
De acuerdo al legislador, los participantes deben residir, trabajar o asistir a una escuela ubicada dentro del distrito 51, el cual cubre todo el Valle Imperial.
Las fotos deben ser captadas por los participantes.
De acuerdo a las bases del concurso, las imágenes deben ser de alta calidad y reflejar la belleza, el carácter o la cultura del distrito.
Los interesados tienen hasta las 5 de la tarde de este viernes 12 de julio para presentar sus obras.
Las fotografías deben ser enviadas al correo vargasphotocontest@gmail.com.
