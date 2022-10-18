CALÉXICO — El Consulado de México en Calexico y el Instituto de los Mexicanos en el Exterior convocan a los locales a participar en su Reto del Altar del Día de los Muertos.
El objetivo es crear altares en todo el mundo para conmemorar esta tradición mexicana.
Los ganadores serán anunciados durante la Semana Global, que se celebra del 1 al 8 de noviembre, que busca mostrar el talento mexicano en el exterior y crear comunidades en otros países.
Para participar en el Concurso del Altar de Día de Muertos en línea, visite forms.ime.red/reto-altares-2022 o llame al (760) 357-3863 para obtener más información.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.