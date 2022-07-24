CALEXICO — El Consulado de México lanzó una convocatoria para que mujeres mexicanas residentes en el extranjero participen en su programa de emprendimiento.
El programa está destinado a mujeres que tienen una idea de negocio o iniciaron un pequeño negocio.
El jueves, la agencia compartió que este programa incluye asesoría profesional, trabajo en red con otros empresarios y un curso básico de planificación empresarial de Thunderbird School of Global Management.
Para participar envía un correo a imecal@sre.gob.mx con tu nombre completo e idea de negocio.
