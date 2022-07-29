EL CENTRO — El Centro Médico Regional de El Centro compartió una invitación en redes sociales para unirse al Club de Caminadores del Centro Comercial.
Este es un programa de acondicionamiento físico gratuito para todos patrocinado por ECRMC en el Centro Comercial del Valle Imperial.
El programa ofrece una manera segura, gratuita, cómoda y amigable para los peatones para que el público camine.
No es necesario registrarse previamente, es gratuito y está abierto a todo el mundo.
Para preguntas o más información, comuníquese con marketing@ecrmc.org.
