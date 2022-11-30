IMPERIAL — El Colegio del Valle Imperial llevará a cabo un evento de vías de aprendizaje y carreras para los estudiantes interesados en ingresar a la Facultad de Medicina el 1 de diciembre de 11 de la mañana a 1 de la tarde en el salón 2131.
El evento también contará con consejeros en el sitio para responder preguntas sobre el aprendizaje y las carreras que se ofrecen en IVC, como agricultura, artes, negocios, educación, STEM, servicios sociales y de comportamiento, seguridad pública y más. Se proporcionará almuerzo y refrescos.
