OCOTILLO — El Museo del Desierto del Valle Imperial llevará a cabo su Quinto Festival Anual de la Cerveza.
El evento se llevará a cabo el 15 de octubre de 6 de la tarde a 10 de la noche.
La entrada cuesta 35 dólares para miembros, 40 dólares para no miembros y 20 dólares para conductores designados.
El evento se llevará a cabo en el museo, ubicado en el número 11 del Camino Frontage en Ocotillo.
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con (760) 358-7016 o envíe un correo electrónico a info@ivdesertmuseum.org
