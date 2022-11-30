EL CENTRO — La Biblioteca Pública de El Centro llevará a cabo un evento de lectura el próximo miércoles 14 de diciembre.
El evento se desarrollará de 5 a 7 de la tarde en la biblioteca ubicada sobre Avenida Imperial norte.
En el evento habrá manualidades, juegos, refrigerios y música.
Para detalles, llame al (760) 337-4565.
