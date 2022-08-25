Get Connected California compartió información del Evento de Inscripción del Programa de Conectividad Asequible que se realizará este sábado 27 de agosto.
Las autoridades invitan a las familias elegibles a inscribirse para obtener Internet residencial de alta velocidad gratis en las bibliotecas gratuitas de Calipatria y Heber Imperial County de 8:30 de la mañana al mediodía.
Según el programa, los miembros elegibles incluyen a aquellos que están inscritos en programas como Medi-Cal, CalFresh, Lifeline, WIC, SSI, o cuyo ingreso familiar es inferior a 53 mil dólares en una familia de cuatro.
Para inscribirse en el sitio, los solicitantes deben traer prueba de identidad y documentación de elegibilidad, y una dirección de correo electrónico válida.
Se ofrecerá apoyo bilingüe en inglés y español durante el evento y oportunidades para ganar un Chromebook gratis durante el día.
Para obtener más información, visite internetforallnow.org/events o llame al 866-745-2805.
