EL CENTRO — Dos organizaciones invitaron a la población a asistir a un taller este viernes para hablar sobre derechos civiles y los encuentros con las fuerzas del orden.
Black Lives Matter del Valle Imperial y la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles de los condados de San Diego e Imperial son los anfitriones del taller de dos horas.
Los asistentes aprenderán sobre sus derechos, independientemente de su estado de inmigración, cuando interactúen con los funcionarios encargados de hacer cumplir la ley.
El evento tendrá lugar de 6 de la tarde a 8 de la noche este viernes 23 de agosto en la Iglesia de Cristo, ubicada en el 126 de la Calle Heil.
Los anfitriones servirán comida ligera y bebidas.
Para más información, llame al (760) 996-2012
