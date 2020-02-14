MEXICALI — La Secretaría de Cultura del Gobierno de Baja California anunció un evento iinfantil de promoción de la lectura, que se llevará a cabo este sábado 15 de febrero.
El evento, titulado Cuenta Cuentos, tiene como invitada a Iliana Becerra, quien leerá para los menores “El Gato con Botas”.
El evento forma parte del programa de fomento a la lectura infantil “De la Lectura a la Aventura”.
Al finalizar habrá un taller para niños.
La cita es a las 12 del mediodía en la Sala de Conferencias del Centro Estatal de las Artes en el Río Nuevo.
La entrada es gratuita.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.