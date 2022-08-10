IMPERIAL — La ciudad invita a la comunidad al último Movie Dive-In del Verano
El programa de verano de Movie Dive-In concluye esta temporada con la proyección de la película Luca en el Imperial Pool el 12 de agosto.
Esta actividad es gratuita para los asistentes y está patrocinada por Dippy Duck y la subvención de Actividades de Verano del IID.
La ciudad recordó que no se permite el alcohol durante este evento.
