La Cámara de Comercio de Westmorland invita a la edición 2019 del Festival de la Miel.
El evento se lleva a cabo de 8 de la mañana a 2 de la tarde en esta ciudad.
El organismo informó que la entrada es gratuita.
Durante el festival habrá una carrera de 5 kilómetros, desayuno, desfile, bailes, muestras, brincolinas, rifas y concursos.
El festival se lleva a cabo desde el año 2004.
Para mayores informes, comuníquese al teléfono (760) 623-1577.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.