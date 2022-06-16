BRAWLEY — La jugadora local de voleibol, Marie Dominique José, fue seleccionada para competir con el equipo de Estados Unidos que viajará a la República Dominicana este verano.
El equipo está compuesto por jugadores de preparatoria de cuatro estados, incluido California.
El equipo competirá en torneos de voleibol entre estudiantes atletas extranjeros.
El equipo estará dirigido por la entrenadora Denise Sheldon de Menlo College.
Antes de partir al Caribe, Marie y su equipo de viaje de Palm Desert, dirigido por el entrenador Errin Robinson, competirán en el Campeonato Nacional de Voleibol Femenino de la AAU en Orlando, Florida, a realizarse este mes.
