Today

Cloudy skies. High 99F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sun and a few passing clouds. High 97F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.