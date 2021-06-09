EL CENTRO — El condado de Imperial lamentó el fallecimiento del ex Alcalde de El Centro, Benjamin Solomon.
Solomon, indicó el Condado en un texto compartido en redes sociales, “fue un verdadero pionero y campeón de la comunidad que ayudó a liderar y orientar a muchos líderes en El Centro y en todo el Condado de Imperial”.
Las autoridades agregaron que se le echará mucho de menos y se le recordará por su servicio a los residentes de nuestro condado.
Solomon falleció en mayo pasado. descanse en paz.
