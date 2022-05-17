EL CENTRO — Una mujer llamó a la oficina del alguacil alrededor de las 2 de la tarde del domingo 15 de mayo para informar que una persona que se identificó como teniente del alguacil le dijo que debía 3 mil 500 dólares por faltar al servicio de jurado, según los registros.
Los registros indican que fue una “llamada fraudulenta que se hizo pasar por empleado de ICSO (Alguacil)” y el lunes la agencia emitió una “alerta de estafa” sobre el asunto.
Las autoridades pidieron a quienes reciban una llamada de este tipo denunciarlo a la corporación al (442) 265-2021.
