BRAWLEY — El departamento de Obras Públicas de la Ciudad de Brawley abrió una encuesta de clientes el pasado martes.
Las autoridades están invitando a los residentes, clientes y solicitantes de proyectos a responder a la encuesta.
Según la ciudad, las autoridades buscan saber qué es lo que más le importa a la comunidad y contrataron una firma consultora para evaluar las operaciones y el personal.
