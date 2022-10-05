John Fury, padre del pugilista campeón del mundo de los pesos pesados, Tyson Fury, acusó al promotor Eddie Hearn de haber evitado el enfrentamiento entre su hijo y el ex campeón, Anthony Joshua.
Fury padre señaló que Joshua y su manejador han optado por buscar peleas fáciles para obtener “dinero gratis”.
Sin embargo, esta estrategia le ha costado al boxeador unas 120 millones de libras esterlinas, aseguró Fury padre.
Hearn respondió al acusar a Fury por evitar pelear con Oleksandr Usyk.
En cambio, Fury padre ha sugerido que el combate se realice ante otros peleadores como Luis Ortiz, Filip Hrgovic o Andy Ruiz.
“Hagamos que suceda”, respondió el ex campeón del Valle Imperial en redes sociales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.