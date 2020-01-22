WASHINGTON — El aspirante a la nominación presidencial Demócrata, Joe Biden, ha decidido lanzar un anuncio publicitario en el cual critica a su contrincante, Bernie Sanders,.
Sobre el asunto, este martes el Jefe de Campaña del senador, Faiz Shakir, respondió luego de que el ex vicepresidente Joe Biden publicara un anuncio negativo atacando al senador.
“Joe Biden acaba de lanzar el primer anuncio negativo de las primarias demócratas de 2020, y dejemos en claro por qué: está tratando de distorsionar su historial de décadas de proponer y votar por recortes a los beneficios del Seguro Social para millones de personas.
“Joe Biden no defiende la Seguridad Social, y un anuncio negativo no lo ayudará a superar su historial”.
