LOS ANGELES — Tras su exitoso sencillo “Pobre Diablo”, el joven cantautor Kevin Ortiz lanzó su más reciente material discográfico titulado “Lo Que Hemos Logrado”.
Demostrando una faceta más madura en el álbum “Los Que Hemos Logrado”, los seguidores del artista podrán encontrar por primera vez cuatro temas de la autoría de Ortiz titulados “Indudablemente”, “Ando Al 100”, “La Vida Del Sicario” y “Tus Labios Carnosos”.
Este último fue escrito junto al joven compositor Rubén Salazar.
Cabe resaltar que, en el disco, también hay una variedad de corridos, canciones y cumbias con un total de 11 temas, que el cantante espera sean del agrado de sus fieles seguidores.
“Lo Que Hemos Logrado” ya está disponible en todas las plataformas digitales y el video oficial de “Pobre Diablo” está disponible en el canal oficial de Kevin Ortiz a partir del lunes 23 de septiembre.
LOS TEMAS
Ando al 100
El Avión
Indudablemente
La Vida del Sicario
Lo que Hemos Logrado
Pobre Diablo
Que la Fiesta Siga y Siga
Tus Labios Carnosos
Voy a Olvidarte
Ya Llegó por quien Lloraban
La Plebada (con La Ventaja)
