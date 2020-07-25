LOS ANGELES — Tras concluir el primer semestre del 2020 con gran éxito, el cantante y compositor Kevin Ortiz, junto a la agrupación La Ventaja, lanzaron este viernes el video oficial del tema “La Plebada”.
La canción es un tema alegre que se plasma en las imágenes del video.
Ortiz y la agrupación quien protagonizan en el videoclip muestran cómo es divertirse cualquier día de la semana.
“No me importa qué día es hoy Pa' mí siempre es viernes, ya saben que soy de acción, cuándo traigo ambiente”, indica el tema escrito por Irvin Sánchez, primera voz de La Ventaja.
El video oficial se puede ver por el canal oficial de La Ventaja en Youtube y el tema ya se encuentra disponible en todas la plataformas digitales.
Ortiz, como un artista multifacético, actualmente se mantiene activo preparando nuevos temas para su próxima producción y semanalmente publicando videoblogs de su vida detrás de los escenarios a través de su cuenta oficial en Youtube.
