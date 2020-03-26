EL CENTRO — Un oficial de policía de El Centro emitió una advertencia el martes 24 de marzo pasado al gerente de la tienda Cárdenas, ubicada al Norte de Avenida Imperial, luego de que un cliente denunciara precios excesivos en el comercio.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 4:55 de la tarde.
El cliente indicó al Departamento de Policía de El Centro que una docena de huevos se vendía por 4.29 dólares en Cárdenas.
El cliente había ido previamente a la tienda Target y, según reportes policiacos, encontró el mismo tipo de huevos por 1.89 dólares por docena.
El oficial respondió a Cárdenas e informó al gerente sobre el aumento de precios y las posibles consecuencias.
