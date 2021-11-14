SAN DIEGO — El senador estatal por el Distrito 40, Benjamin Huesom anunció que está buscando nominaciones de la comunidad para el Veterano del Año 2021 para el Distrito Senatorial 40 de California.
Los nominados deben residir en, o haber contribuido significativamente al Distrito 40 del Senado, dijo Hueso en un boletín. Son elegibles si han servido en el ejército de los Estados Unidos en servicio activo o en reserva durante un período de tiempo, en cualquier lugar.
El Distrito Senatorial 40 abarca el extremo sur del condado de San Diego y todo el condado de Imperial.
La fecha límite de nominación es el 30 de noviembre.
Para enviar una nominación o para obtener más información, visite el sitio web de Hueso o llame al (619) 409-7690.
