El capítulo final de “María Félix, La Doña” estará disponible este jueves 1 de septiembre en la plataforma ViX+, de Televisa Univisión.
La primera serie que presenta la vida de esta legendaria actriz llega a su fin y muestra el drama, enfermedades, adición y la muerte que envuelven los últimos días de María Félix.
La historia, protagonizada por Sandra Echeverría, Ximena Romo y Abril Vergara, producida por Carmen Armendáriz, y dirigida por Mafer Suárez, se basa en investigaciones periodísticas y testimonios de las personas más allegadas a María Félix en vida, entre ellas Luis Martínez de Anda, su mano derecha y heredero universal.
La serie completa de 8 episodios estará a disposición de los suscriptores de ViX+ a partir de este jueves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.