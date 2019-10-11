EL CENTRO — Una persona fue trasladada al hospital debido a que fue lesionada con arma punzocortante en hechos ocurridos la tarde de este jueves 10 de octubre.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 5:24 de la tarde en la esquina de Calle Cuarta y Avenida Wake, al sur de El Centro.
Las autoridades trasladaron al herido a un hospital debido a las lesiones provocadas en el lugar.
Elementos de la policía local revisaron tanto el restaurante In-N-Out como el tienda 7-Eleven.
Las autoridades se enfrentaron a la negativa de la persona herida para denunciar al sospechoso o recabar mayor información de lo ocurrido.
A pesar de que el incidente se registró a las 5 de la tarde, el herido fue trasladado al nosocomio hasta 90 minutos después.
