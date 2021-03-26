CALEXICO — Un individuo sin hogar fue baleado la tarde de este jueves en Calexico.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente se registró este 25 de marzo en la esquina de Bulevar César Chávez y Calle Grant.
Los reportes indican que el afectado fue baleado por una persona desconocida.
Al sitio fueron desplegados elementos de diversas corporaciones y paramédicos de esta ciudad a fin de atender a la víctima.
El herido fue trasladado a un hospital de la región para ser atendido.
