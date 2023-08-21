EL CENTRO -- Después de la tormenta tropical Hilary, las autoridades locales han anunciado la conclusión exitosa de los esfuerzos de evacuación para los poblados de Ocotillo, Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, Bombay Beach y Desert Shores.
La tormenta, que trajo fuertes lluvias e inundaciones en el área, llevó a las autoridades a emitir órdenes de evacuación preventiva para garantizar la seguridad de los residentes.
A partir de este lunes, estas órdenes de evacuación se han levantado y los residentes ahora pueden regresar a sus hogares.
