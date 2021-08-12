TIJUANA — El secretario Técnico de la Mesa de Seguridad, Francisco Ramos Arce, informó que, en el marco del reforzamiento de acciones en el Valle de Mexicali, personal de la Guardia Estatal de Seguridad e Investigación (GESI) en atención a denuncia ciudadana y tras una persecución por diversos ejidos, logró rescatar a una menor de edad que momentos antes había sido privada de su libertad.
Por el hecho anterior, detuvieron a 2 masculinos como probables responsables, mismos que fueron puestos a disposición ante la autoridad competente que determinará su situación jurídica.
