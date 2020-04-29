El secretario de Salud estatal, Alonso Pérez Rico, presentó su informe y actualización del avance del COVID-19 en Baja California, al corte de este martes 28 de abril.
Se han estudiado 3 mil 561 casos, de los cuales mil 511 dieron positivo (Tijuana, 831; Mexicali, 564; Ensenada, 33; Playas de Rosarito, 15; Tecate, 63; y San Quintín/Vicente Guerrero, 5).
Se reportan 205 defunciones en Baja California, en Tijuana, 142; en Mexicali, 48; Ensenada, 6; Tecate, 5; Playas de Rosarito, 3; y San Quintín/Vicente Guerrero, 1.
Al día de hoy, se registraron 176 pacientes recuperados de COVID-19 en el estado, después de 14 días de no presentar síntomas.
De estos 176 pacientes, 92 son de sexo masculino y 84 del sexo femenino. De Mexicali son 69, de Tijuana 96, Ensenada 2, y Tecate 9 pacientes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.