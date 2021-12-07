CALEXICO — Este jueves, el Departamento de Recreación de Calexico llevará a cabo un evento en el cual estará presente Santa Claus.
El evento se llevará a cabo de 4:30 a 6:30 de la tarde de este jueves 9 de diciembre en el estacionamiento del Centro Comunitario, ubicado en el 707 de avenida Dool.
Los asistentes podrán dejar sus cartas a San Nicolás a través de sus vehículos.
Los organizadores solicitaron a quienes acudan al evento a portar cubrebocas.
Los primeros 200 personas recibirán una bolsa con regalos.
Para mayores informes, la comunidad puede comunicarse al (760) 768-2176.
