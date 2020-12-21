EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien fue aparentemente acuchillado se trasladó a sí mismo al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro para recibir atención médica.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 10:29 de la mañana de este domingo 20 de diciembre.
Según los reportes, el herido llegó caminando al área de emergencias.
El afectado dijo haber sido lesionado en la Estación de Camiones ubicada en Calle State.
El herido fue identificado como Robert Orozco Torres, de 54 años de edad.
Personal de seguridad reportó a la policía que el herido habría dejado un rastro desde la esquina de Calle 14 y Calle State.
Una persona dijo a las autoridades contar con imágenes captadas del incidente.
La víctima señaló que cinco individuos desconocidos lo agredieron para luego huir.
El afectado registró diversas laceraciones y heridas.
