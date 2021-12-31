EL CENTRO — El escuadrón de demostración de vuelo de la Marina de los Estados Unidos, mejor conocido como Blue Angels, regresará a la Instalación Aérea Naval El Centro para el entrenamiento de invierno el martes.
El oficial de información pública del NAFEC, Kristopher Haugh, dijo desconocer la hora de llegada confirmada.
El portavoz estimó que el escuadrón y la tripulación llegarían en algún momento entre las 10 y las 13 horas.
Los Blue Angels han hecho de El Centro su hogar de invierno desde 1967.
