Un individuo fue arrestado por elementos de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras en aparente posesión de un cargamento de metanfetamina.
David Salazar, director de puertos fronterizos en Calexico, informó este viernes que el sospechoso fue detenido en Garita Centro.
El individuo fue sorprendido al intentar cruzar el cargamento a bordo de un vehículo marca Dodge.
En total, las autoridades incautaron 32 libras de la droga que se encontraban distribuidas en todo el vehículo.
