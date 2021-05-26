EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien este jueves cumple 30 años de edad fue localizado la madrugada de este miércoles en aparente sobredosis.
De acuerdo a registros de la policia local, el individuo fue hallado a las 2:23 de la madrugada en la cuadra 1200 de Calle State.
Al lugar acudió personal de las ambulancias AMR, quienes se hicieron cargo del caso.
