EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo fue localizado luego de presuntamente haber participado en un accidente, indican registros policiacos.
El incidente fue reportado a las 12:52 de mediodía de este martes 20 de julio en la esquina de Calle State y Calle Quinta.
La parte afectada denunció al presunto responsable por haberlo chocado en un pickup color negro con toldo rojo.
El sospechoso huyó sobre el callejón.
El vehículo responsable registraba daños en un costado.
Las autoridades localizaron al presunto responsable en la cuadra 400 de Calle Main, quien resultó ser una mujer.
Uno de los vehículos registró daños moderados en la parte frontal, por lo cual fue remolcado.
El segundo vehículo tenia daños menores en la parte trasera y permaneció estacionado.
El presunto responsable fue citado a comparecer ante las autoridades y puesto en libertad.
(0) comments
