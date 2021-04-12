EL CENTRO — Un varón de 59 años de edad quien contaba con dos órdenes de aprehensión fue localizado en esta ciudad.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el varón, quien fue identificado como Richard Wilson, fue localizado a las 12:09 de mediodía de este domingo 11 de abril en Calle Cuarta y Avenida Wake.
El sospechoso era buscado por recepción de propiedad privada y robo menor, por los que se le impuso una fianza de mil dólares.
A Wilson se le emitió un citatorio.
