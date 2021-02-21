EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien fue denunciado por agredir a clientes de un restaurante fue detenido por las autoridades por contar con una orden de aprehensión.
El incidente fue denunciado a la 1:15 de la tarde de este sábado 20 de febrero en el restaurante KFC, ubicado en 1775 al sur de Avenida Imperial.
El sospechoso, quien vestía chamarra verde y pantalones deportivos grises, llevaba una carreta y aparentemente se negaba a retirarse.
Además, el sospechoso había escupió en la puerta del lugar.
Al llegar, las autoridades localizaron a quien fue identificado como Justin Anthony Thompson, de 33 años de edad.
El detenido contaba con una orden de aprehensión por robo menor y causar daños a un vehículo emitida por el Juez Christopher Plourd el 10 de febrero pasado.
A Thompson se le emitió una fianza de 250 dólares.
