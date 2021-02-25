EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con dos órdenes de arresto fue detenido luego de ser sorprendido en aparente posesión de una pipa para consumir metanfetamina.
El incidente ocurrió a las 11:51 de la mañana del martes 23 de febrero en la cuadra 1600 de Barbara Worth poniente.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Hugo Gutiérrez, de 38 años de edad.
A Gutiérrez se le impuso una orden de aprehensión por hurto en tiendas y posesión de artefacto para consumir droga.
Las autoridades incautaron la pipa para su destrucción.
