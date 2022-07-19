EL CENTRO — La Oficina del Alguacil del Condad de Imperial localizó a Heather Briggs el pasado 12 de julio, informó la corporación.
La agencia agradeció a la comunidad por su ayuda durante la investigación.
El 24 de mayo, ICSO compartió una alerta de persona desaparecida para identificar a Briggs, quien fue ubicada de manera segura por las autoridades.
