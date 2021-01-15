CALEXICO — Tres inmigrantes de origen mexicano fueron sorprendidos cuando intentaban ingresar al país de manera irregular por elementos de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras.
El Director de Puertos Fronterizos a nivel local, David Salazar, dio a conocer que el incidente ocurrió este miércoles 13 de enero.
Los agentes federales detuvieron a los inmigrantes cuanto intentaban pasar de manera irregular al país sin ser revisados por autoridades federales.
Los inmigrantes fueron sorprendidos dentro de un vagón del tren.
El funcionario indicó que los inmigrantes fueron procesados y repatriados a territorio mexicano.
