MEXICALI — Una mujer fue localizada sin vida la mañana de este viernes al oriente de esta ciudad.
El hallazgo fue reportado a las autoridades por una persona de manera anónima a las 7 de la mañana.
El cuerpo de la mujer, de entre 20 y 25 años de edad, se registró en Avenida Hilario Ruelas y Calle Novena de la Colonia González Ortega.
Las autoridades acudieron al sitio, donde localizaron a la mujer sin vida en una carretilla y envuelta en una cobija color negro con anaranjado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.