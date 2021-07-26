EL CENTRO — Una mujer con aparente sobredosis de droga fue localizada la noche de este domingo, indican registros policiacos.
El percance se registró a las 8:14 de la noche de este 25 de julio.
La mujer, de 50 años de edad, estaba en la banqueta cerca de Cruickshank.
La mujer llevaba camisa negra y pantalones camuflados.
La mujer quedó a disposición de las ambulancias AMR y bomberos.
