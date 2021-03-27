EL CENTRO — Autoridades locales localizaron un vehículo que llevaba una matrícula con reporte de robo.
El incidente ocurrió a las 9:28 de la mañana en la esquina de Avenida Imperial y Calle Main.
Un lector de placas envio una alerta luego de haber detectado en la zona a un vehículo con matrícula reportada como robada.
Agentes de la policia detuvieron al conductor de la camioneta en cuestión cerca del restaurante Hamburger Stand.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, las placas no corresponden al vehículo detenido.
El conductor fue advertido de obtener nuevas placas para la camioneta.
