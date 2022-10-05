EL CENTRO — Autoridades locales hallaron la mañana del pasado lunes 3 de octubre un vehículo con reporte de robo.
Registros de la policía local indican que el incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 6:30 de la mañana en la esquina de Calle Quinta y Avenida Orange.
En dicho lugar, los agentes hallaron un Toyota Corolla, modelo 2010, color gris, de cuatro puertas.
El vehículo no registraba daño alguno, según los reportes.
Además, las placas estaban colocadas en el automóvil.
El vehículo fue entregado a su propietaria.
Las autoridades desconocen al posible involucrado en la sustracción del vehículo.
