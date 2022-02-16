EL CENTRO — Un individuo recibió un citatorio tras presuntamente ser sorprendido con un vehículo arrendado el cual no había sido devuelto a la compañía arrendataria.
El incidente se registró a las 2 de la tarde de este martes 15 de febrero en un domicilio que fue ocultado por las autoridades locales.
Según indican registros de la policía local, el sospechoso había rentado un vehículo de la empresa Uhaul que no había sido devuelto.
El vehículo fue ingresado en la lista de vehículos con reporte de robo.
Posteriormente, una persona reportó haber visto un vehículo de dicha compañía en otro domicilio.
Las autoridades certificaron que el vehículo localizado en el mismo que había sido reportado como robado, por lo cual fue eliminado de la lista de vehículos con reporte de robo.
En el lugar las autoridades emitieron un citatorio a quien fue identificado como John Kimbriel, de 61 años de edad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.