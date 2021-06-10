Las selecciones de beisbol de Holtville y Southwest siguen en la pugna por conseguir un boleto a las finales de sus respectivas divisiones.
En la categoría superior de la División IV, Holtville enfrenta a West Hills este viernes para intentar pasar a la final del sector.
Los Vikingos derrotaron este miércoles 8-2 a Mission Bay en la primera ronda.
El martes vencieron 11-4 a San Diego.
Dentro de la categoría superior en la Division III, Southwest enfrenta este viernes a Christian en segunda ronda, luego de haber vencido el miércoles 5-4 a Mater Dei.
En la categoría inferior de la División III, Brawley perdió 2-5 ante la Academia San Dieguito para despedirse de la postemporada.
En la categoría menor de la División IV, Central cayó el martes 0-9 ante Maranatha Christian.
