EL CENTRO — Elementos de la policía de El Centro enviaron a un individuo intoxicado al hospital luego de descubrir a un trío en un hotel consumiendo droga.
El incidente ocurrió a las 6:26 de la mañana de este sábado 9 de julio en el Motel La Siesta, ubicado en el 1256 de Avenida Adams Poniente.
Las autoridades recibieron un reporte sobre un individuo que sufrió sobredosis con una sustancia desconocida.
Al lugar acudieron paramédicos de la empresa AMR.
En una habitación del motel fueron halladas tres personas, de las cuales uno de ellos fue enviado al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro, debido a que no respiraba.
En el lugar fue hallado equipo para consumir droga.
