El Departamento de Obras Públicas del Condado de Imperial recordó a la población que todos los Parques y Lagos Regionales del Condado están cerrados.
El cierre fue anunciado previamente para evitar la propagación de la comunidad del nuevo coronavirus (COVID-19).
La siguiente es una lista de instalaciones que están cerradas hasta nuevo aviso:
• Parque Sunbeam Lake, 1750 Drew Road, Seeley, CA 92273
• Parque Wiest Lake, 5351 Dietrich Road, Brawley, CA 92227
• Parque Red Hill, 7581 Garst Road, Calipatria, CA 92233
• Parque Palo Verde, 520 B. Carretera Ben Hulse, Palo Verde, CA 92266
