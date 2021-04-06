EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien era buscado por agresión y causar lesiones a un cónyuge fue arrestado por agentes de la policía local.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el arresto ocurrió a las 2:24 de la tarde de este lunes 5 de abril en la esquina de Fairfield y Brighton.
El detenido fue identificado como Martín Wade Carrión, de 38 años de edad.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el sospechoso era buscado por causar lesiones corporales a un cónyuge y agresión.
El detenido fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
