EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con dos órdenes de arresto fue aprehendido e internado en la Cárcel del Condado.
En hechos ocurridos minutos después del mediodía de este lunes 20 de enero, los oficiales aseguraron a quien fue identificado como John José Hernández Ulises, de 28 años de edad.
El arresto se registró en Calle Quinta y Avenida Park.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el individuo contaba con dos órdenes de aprehensión por delitos menores que fueron confirmadas por las autoridades.
