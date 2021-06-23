EL CENTRO — Un inmigrante fue hospitalizado luego de haber sido mordido por una víbora de cascabel.
El jefe del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza, Gregory Bovino, informó este martes en su cuenta de Twitter que la corporación estadounidense recibió una llamada por parte del afectado, quien reportó haber sido mordido por un reptil.
El jefe del sector informó que el inmigrante fue trasladado a un hospital vía aérea, donde fue operado.
Posteriormente, el inmigrante fue repatriado a México.
